Ryan Hopkins shines in his first start as Wisconsin trounces Rutgers 31-10

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Freshman Ryan Hopkins went 18 of 24 for 241 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start as Wisconsin bounced back from its worst loss of the season by defeating Rutgers 31-10 on Saturday.

Hopkins earned the start in place of Colton Joseph after relieving him during a 30-0 defeat at Iowa last week. Joseph had thrown for fewer than 100 yards in each of the Badgers’ last three games.

Hopkins had touchdown completions of 21 yards to Eugene Hilton Jr. on Wisconsin’s second series, 11 yards to Ryan Schwendeman late in the third quarter and 66 yards to Jacob Harris with 10:08 left in the game.

He threw one interception that was nullified by a roughing the passer penalty.

Harris’ touchdown was the play of the day. The 6-foot-6 tight end made the catch at around Wisconsin’s 47-yard line, barely kept his right foot inbounds as he broke a tackle just beyond midfield and then motored down the right sideline to the end zone.

Gavin Lahm added field goals of 51, 26 and 22 yards for Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten). His 26-yarder with 24 seconds left in the second quarter broke a 10-all tie and put the Badgers ahead for good.

Rutgers (2-7, 1-5) was missing star receiver KJ Duff, quarterback Dylan Lonergan and offensive linemen Tyler Needham and Kwabena Asamoah due to injuries.

Duff entered this week ranked 13th among all Bowl Subdivision players in yards receiving per game (96.8) and tied for sixth in touchdown catches (nine).

Lonergan was missing his second straight game after suffering a head injury in a 42-14 loss at Northwestern on Oct. 24.

Surace started in Lonergan's place and went 14 of 24 for 161 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown to Dyzier Carter that tied the game late in the second quarter.

Hopkins appeared to put Wisconsin back ahead with an apparent 8-yard pass to Tyrell Henry in the right corner of the end zone on a third-and-4 play in the final minute of the first half, but a replay review determined Henry lost control of the ball as he hit the ground and went out of bounds at the end of the play.

Wisconsin settled for Lahm’s second field goal to take a 13-10 lead at the break. The Badgers then outscored Rutgers 18-0 in the second half.

The takeaway

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights entered Saturday with the third-fewest penalty yards per game (30.9) of any Bowl Subdivision team, but they had a few costly flags in this game.

Jesse Ofurie put his hand on Hopkins’ helmet and got called for roughing the passer, wiping out a JJ Conyers interception that would have put Rutgers at Wisconsin’s 23 early in the second quarter.

A pass interference penalty on Devonte Anderson set up Wisconsin’s go-ahead field goal near the end of the first half. Defensive back Tariq Hayer was ejected for targeting at the end of a 22-yard catch by Shamar Rigby just before Hopkins’ touchdown pass to Schwendeman.

Wisconsin: Injuries and inconsistency at the quarterback position have hindered the Badgers thoughout Luke Fickell's four-year coaching tenure. Hopkins' impressive first start offers hope that Wisconsin finally might have found a long-term solution. He showed plenty of poise while working behind a line missing tackle Kevin Heywood, who was out with a season-ending injury.

Up next

Rutgers: Hosts Nebraska next Saturday.

Wisconsin: Visits Maryland next Saturday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.