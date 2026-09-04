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Sabalenka gets through tough test at the US Open, with Williams sisters in doubles action at night

Top seed survives tough U.S. Open third round; pursuit of third consecutive title continues

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Sabalenka gets through tough test at the US Open, with Williams sisters in doubles action at nightAL BELLO - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka fought through a tough third-round test at the U.S. Open , keeping alive her hopes of a third straight title by beating Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.

The No. 1 seed was pushed in a second set that lasted 54 minutes — a minute longer than her entire previous match.

“Second she played incredible tennis,” Sabalenka said. “She really pushed me so hard in the second set and I love when they bring their best tennis because they really push me to improve.”

Trying to become the first player to win three straight U.S. Open titles since Serena Williams from 2012-14, Sabalenka will face No. 15 seed Diana Shnaider or Taylor Townsend in the round of 16.

Williams will be playing at the U.S. Open for the first time since 2022 on Friday night, teaming with sister Venus to play their first-round doubles match against Hao-Ching Chan and Maya Joint, who beat Serena in singles play at Wimbledon this summer.

Defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz also was in action Friday.

Sorana Cirstea, the 36-year-old from Romania who is contemplating retirement after this season, will have at least one more Grand Slam match after the No. 16 seed beat No. 19 Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3.

See AP’s full tennis coverage here

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