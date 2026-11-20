WASHINGTON (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin and Beck Malenstyn scored 25 seconds apart in the first period to chase Logan Thompson, and the Buffalo Sabres sent Washington to its fourth straight loss, beating the Capitals 6-3 on Thursday night.

Jack Quinn scored twice — once into an empty net — and Zach Benson and Tage Thompson also scored for the Sabres. Buffalo converted on five of its 13 shots in the first two periods. Alex Tuch, Ryan Leonard and Boone Jenner scored Washington, which has fallen to .500 after entering the season with lofty expectations.

Alex Ovechkin broke a tie with longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom for Washington's career lead in assists with his 763rd.

The Capitals have allowed at least five goals in four straight games and six of their last eight. On Wednesday it took them only two periods to do so. Thompson allowed three goals on five shots before being yanked in favor of Charlie Lindgren.

It was the second time in his last six starts Thompson was pulled early.

After Quinn opened the scoring, Dahlin entered the zone on a power play, and when Thompson overplayed him a bit to the near post, the Buffalo defenseman swooped behind the net and wrapped the puck into the vacated other side.

Malenstyn made it 3-0 and Thompson's night was done.

Tuch scored again against his former team. He had two goals against Buffalo, including the winner in overtime , in a game last month.

It was 4-1 after one Thursday, and Tage Thompson scored on the power play near the end of the second. Leonard scored to cap a dominant stretch on the power play for Washington in the third, then Jenner poked the puck in with 10:16 remaining after Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen seemed unaware it was loose.

Ovechkin received an assist on Jenner's goal, having passed to him in the neutral zone before Jenner dumped the puck toward the net, followed it and poked it in.

With neither team playing particularly well of late, Washington's Tom Wilson and Buffalo's Sam Carrick dropped the gloves right off the opening faceoff. Both were given fighting majors just one second into the game.

Up next

Sabres: At Florida on Saturday night.

Capitals: At Boston on Saturday night.

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