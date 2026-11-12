Safety Amani Hooker is excited to join the 7-1 Bills after a trade from the 1-7 Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safety Amani Hooker entered the Titans' bye week on a Tennessee team going nowhere. Some 10 days later, he found himself landing in Buffalo, elated to join a contender.

“It’s amazing. That’s literally all I can say,” Hooker said Wednesday, a day after the Bills acquired him from the Titans .

“I’m obviously grateful for the Titans and what they did for me. But in the past, we haven’t been winning,” he added. “And to be on a team that’s putting up points with a quarterback and offensive guys that are on fire, and a great defense, I’m just excited to be here.”

What’s not to like for an eighth-year player who went from a 1-7 team to one that's 7-1?

Upon his arrival, Hooker began appreciating the fan support when he saw the number of people wearing Bills gear at the airport. One of the first teammates to greet him was quarterback Josh Allen. And Hooker eagerly headed out to practice, hoping to help an area of need for Buffalo's defense.

Hooker expects the transition to be smooth, noting he's familiar with various defensive schemes. He’s looking forward to building chemistry with fellow safety Cole Bishop. And there’s no doubt in Hooker’s mind he’ll be on the field Sunday, when the Bills visit the New York Jets (2-7)

“Oh, I’m going to play,” he said.

Buffalo traded a second-round draft pick to Tennessee in a bid shore up its struggling defense . The Bills allowed an average of 28.5 points and 387 yards through their first six games before showing signs of improvement in wins over Baltimore and Minnesota, both of which were led by struggling backup quarterbacks.

Hooker brings experience and a calming presence to a job previously held by C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was cut after six games for erratic play and lapses in discipline.

“Really savvy football player that can play a lot of different roles in the back end,” coach Joe Brady said. “I’ve gone against him in his career. Obviously, he has a knack of finding the football.”

Hooker joins Buffalo as the NFL’s co-leader with five interceptions, with three of them coming in his final game with Tennessee — a 43-36 overtime loss to the Joe Burrow-led Bengals on Nov. 1.

Hooker isn’t promising three interceptions to open his Bills career, but foresees himself making an impact.

“It’s hard to duplicate great games like that. I was just doing my job and the ball was thrown my way,” he said. “So if the ball comes my way enough, I expect myself to make plays on it.”

Hooker’s addition reinforced the belief among Bills players that the team is a Super Bowl contender.

“I think that’s exactly what the message is,” Allen said. “Our front office did what they did and we’re extremely excited to have him.”

Hooker is aware of the expectations and eager to meet them.

“It’s great to be wanted, especially when they sacrificed what they did to get me,” he said. “So now it’s my job just to prove them right.”

It’s been years since Hooker’s been in this position. After the Titans made the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, they’ve gone a combined 20-56 since 2022.

The Bills, by comparison, are already closing in on clinching their eighth straight playoff berth.

“The reason you’re sad to go is the relationships you build over time there,” Hooker said of leaving Nashville. “But the opportunity here is tremendous and it’s exciting. To be in this position with a contender, it’s a dream come true.”

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