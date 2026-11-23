MIAMI (AP) — Tijan Saine and Trey Beamer each scored 16 points as Florida International took down Long Beach State 79-75 on Monday.

Saine added five assists for the Panthers (4-1). Beamer added three steals. Andreas Holst had 12 points and finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Noah Amenhauser led the way for the Beach (1-4) with 17 points and four assists. Long Beach State also got 16 points from McCaden Adams. Jaden Tengan also had 15 points and two steals.

Saine scored 10 points in the first half for Florida International, which led 45-42 at the break. Beamer scored eight points in the second half for Florida International.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.