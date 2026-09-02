Saints see themselves as contenders in the tepid NFC South thanks to stability at QB and on defense

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (6-11)

Expectations

After a dismal 1-8 start under new coach Kellen Moore, the Saints won five of their final eight games, with then-rookie quarterback Tyler Shough under center, to provide a measure of hope and encouragement heading into the offseason. While the Saints are not expected to be Super Bowl contenders, they could very well contend for a playoff spot because of how they stack up against the rest of the NFC South . Carolina won the division last season with an 8-9 record, just two games better than New Orleans. The Saints hope Shough, who went 5-4 in nine starts last season, is able to make considerable strides after his first full NFL offseason as a projected starter. Moore and general manager Mickey Loomis also have made several key roster changes designed to upgrade the offense with veteran additions on the offensive line (David Edwards) and at running back (Travis Etienne). Meanwhile, a defense that played well last season has been largely stable under second-year coordinator Brandon Staley. If the Saints can raise their level of play even moderately over last season, there's a chance they could begin their climb back to relevance after missing the playoffs for the past five seasons.

New faces

LG David Edwards, RB Travis Etienne, DT Christen Miller, WR Jordyn Tyson, LB Kaden Ellis, TE Noah Fant, TE Oscar Delp, RB Zamir White, P Ryan Wright, QB Zach Wilson, G Jeremiah Wright, WR Barion Brown.

Key losses

LB Demario Davis, CB Alontae Taylor, QB Taysom Hill.

Strengths

The Saints have the potential to field a formidable pass rush, with perhaps more depth at the edge rusher spot than any other position. Projected starters Chase Young and Carl Granderson are back. Also back is 16th-year veteran and franchise all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan, who also led the Saints in sacks last season with 10 1/2. The position group also includes Anfernee Jennings, Tyree Wilson and Fadil Diggs. The offensive line has the potential to be a strength if guard Cesar Ruiz has a bounce back year and center Erik McCoy stays healthy. Edwards was brought into bolster the interior, and the tackle spots are held down by a pair of promising recent first-round draft choices, Taliese Fuaga and Kelvin Banks Jr.

Weaknesses

The lack of proven depth at receiver and corner could become an issue. The Saints tried to address the receiver position by taking Jordyn Tyson in the first round of last spring's draft, but Tyson has a troublesome injury history and now is expected to miss the first month of the regular season with a hamstring injury. Beyond No. 1 receiver Chris Olave — who also has a worrisome concussion history — there aren't many receivers with a considerable pro resume. Meanwhile, the losses of former starting cornerbacks Pauslon Adebo and Alontae Taylor in the past two offseasons mean the Saints now have third-year pro Kool-Aid McKinstry as their top cornerback. The Saints will look to second-year pro Quincy Riley, and veteran journeymen Isaac Yiadom and Martin Emmerson Jr. to round out that position.

Camp development

Injuries have piled up. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (knee ligament tear) is the only projected starter so far to be lost for the season. Tyson (hamstring) and prominent players including Jordan (hamstring) and versatile running back Alvin Kamara (knee sprain) might have to miss multiple early-season games. The Saints also have had to place several key or promising young reserves on injured reserve, including offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (knee), tight end Moliki Matavao (knee), running back and returner Ty Chandler (knee) and defensive back Rejzohn Wright (hip). Meanwhile, quarterback Zach Wilson has challenged Spencer Rattler for the backup QB spot.

Fantasy player to watch

Chris Olave is unquestionably the Saints' best receiver and has a good rapport with Shough. If he can stay healthy, Olave has proved he's an almost certain bet to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a season, which he has done in three of his first four NFL seasons since being drafted 11th overall out of Ohio State in 2022. Last season was his best yet, with career highs of 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine TDs.

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