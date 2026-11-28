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Sanders scores 31 as Air Force downs Brown 83-72
Air Force defeated Brown in Saturday basketball action; the victory improved the winning team to a five and three record
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LA NACION
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Kam Sanders scored 31 points as Air Force beat Brown 83-72 on Saturday.
Sanders also added six rebounds for the Falcons (5-3). Caleb Walker scored 19 points and added 15 rebounds and three blocks. Lucas Hobin had 11 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Luke Paragon led the way for the Bears (3-6) with 21 points and two steals. Brady Loughlin added 15 points and six rebounds for Brown. N’famara Dabo finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Sanders’ layup with 3:20 left in the second half gave Air Force the lead for good at 71-70.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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