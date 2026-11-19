LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and Braden Frager's quick burst of 3-pointers broke open the game early as No. 24 Nebraska beat South Dakota 73-47 on Wednesday night.

The Cornhuskers (5-0) won their 29th straight nonconference game and 22nd in a row against the Coyotes (2-5).

Nebraska's Damon Wilkinson, who grew up in DeSmet, South Dakota, had 17 points and nine rebounds and Frager finished with 15 points.

Frager made three straight 3s to put the Huskers up by double digits 7 1/2 minutes into the game. Frager was 3 of 19 from long distance over his first three games before he went 3 for 4 in Sunday’s 102-75 win over Boise State. He kept his roll going when he hit from the right corner, top of the key and left wing on successive possessions to get Nebraska out to a double-digit lead after a choppy start.

Kajus Kublickas scored 15 points to the lead the Coyotes, who are in the middle of a stretch of four games in nine days.

One of South Dakota’s few highlights came in the middle of the second half when Vince Buzelis got the ball with an open lane to the basket and dunked over Jacob Lanier.

The Huskers led 35-18 at halftime and grew their lead to 28 in the second half. The Coyotes' first-half points and total points were their fewest in a game in four seasons.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg moved past Tim Miles into third place on the school's career wins list with 117 in seven-plus seasons.

Up next

South Dakota plays Utah Tech on Sunday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Nebraska plays Butler in Chicago on Sunday.

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