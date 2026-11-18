RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Nightwatchman Saqib Khan frustrated Sri Lanka with his batsmanship to extend Pakistan's first-innings lead to 123 with three wickets in hand on Day 2 of the second and final cricket test on Wednesday.

Saqib, who took seven wickets in his debut drawn first test last week, scored 37 off 78 balls and batted for nearly for two hours as Pakistan reached 221-7 at lunch after resuming on 121-3.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori had to undergo a concussion test after he was struck on the helmet by Lahiru Kumara's short ball. He was unbeaten on 8 while Aamer Jamal was not out on 1.

Sri Lanka had collapsed to 98 all out inside the first two sessions on Day 1 with fast bowlers picking up three wickets each on a grassy wicket while exploiting the early moisture on the wicket.

Kumara (4-58) was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka on Wednesday and picked up three wickets as he provided an early breakthrough when he found the outside edge of overnight batter Azan Awais’ bat, who couldn’t add to his overnight 47.

But Saqib and Saud Shakeel (24) then dug in for a half-century stand with Saqib confidently playing against the three pace bowlers and Shakeel carrying on his patience after twice missing out on century in both innings of the first test.

Saqib even dominated Sri Lanka’s most experienced spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and swept the left-armer for a four behind square leg before captain Kusal Mendis turned to Kumara in the latter half of the first session.

Kumara removed the set pair in successive overs when Shakeel feathered an edge to Mendis behind the wicket. Saqib followed soon when he was lbw off a full toss as Kumara came round the wicket and hit the batter flush in front of the wicket.

Asitha Fernando (2-56) then bowled an impeccable delivery to have Salman Ali Agha (21) leg before wicket at the stroke of lunch interval as the batter wasted the review by going for an unsuccessful television referral.

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