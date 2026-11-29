BOSTON (AP) — Sarah Strong had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Jovana Popovic scored 19 points and No. 7 UConn rebounded from a loss against top-ranked South Carolina with a 65-48 victory over No. 5 Duke on Saturday night at TD Garden.

Ashlynn Shade added 10 points for the Huskies (5-3).

Toby Fournier scored 12 points for the Blue Devils (6-1), who played their first game this season against a ranked team.

The teams combined for 43 turnovers, with UConn committing 23.

Playing their first game since coach Geno Auriemma called his team “really immature” following a loss to the Gamecocks Tuesday , the Huskies clamped down defensively and opened a double-digit lead (28-18) midway into the second quarter and went to halftime with a 39-30 edge despite committing 13 turnovers.

UConn guard KK Arnold, who missed the South Carolina with a lower body injury, returned and had six assists and four points in 35 minutes.

Both teams shot under 31% in the third quarter, but UConn pushed its lead to 52-40 after three. The Huskies broke it open in the fourth.

The game was played at the home of the Celtics with the upper bowl completely empty.

Behind reigning Player of the Year Strong’s seven points, UConn hit 9 of its initial 11 shots from the floor and led 21-14 after one.

The Huskies also had losses against No. 2 Michiga n and No. 3 Louisville during its loaded early-season schedule.

The Blue Devils have a tough stretch coming up with a matchup against South Carolina this week before games against UCLA, Texas and USC before the New Year.

Huskies guard Kayleigh Heckel was out with a back issue after also being sideline against South Carolina.

Up next

Duke: Host top-ranked South Carolina on Thursday in ACC-SEC challenge.

UConn: Face UNLV at home Wednesday.

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