Scheffler takes FedEx Cup, Yin wins in Boston and Alker makes it 2 in a row

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler ended any conversation about who had the best season on Sunday when he made up a three-shot deficit with a 4-under 66 to win the Tour Championship, claim a second FedEx Cup title and move past Tiger Woods for most PGA Tour career earnings.

Scheffler signaled his rally with a 5-iron to 2 inches of the cup on the 211-yard second hole. He caught Viktor Hovland with a 25-foot birdie on the fourth hole, pulled ahead for the first time on the 13th and held on to win at East Lake.

Scheffler won for the third time this year — twice in the last three weeks during the PGA Tour’s postseason — to match Chris Gotterup, Matt Fitzpatrick and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark for most titles. He won his first FedEx Cup two years ago.

Players vote on the Jack Nicklaus Award for PGA Tour player of the year. Scheffler has won the last four years — another would tie him with Woods for most consecutive awards.

Taking over the top spot in career earnings was inevitable. The $40 million purse at the Tour Championship now counts as official money. Scheffler won $10 million, pushing his career total to $130,390,661.

LPGA Tour

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Ruoning Yin won the FM Championship on Sunday at the TPC Boston for her sixth career LPGA Tour victory, outlasting Hyo Joo Kim.

Yin ran in a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th for a share of the lead with playing partner Kim. The 23-year-old Chinese player parred the next five in breezy conditions and birdied the par-5 18th for a 2-under 70 and a two-stroke victory.

Kim shot 71. She dropped back with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th, missing a 9-foot par try. The South Korean player — a two-time winner this season — missed a 7-foot birdie attempt on the par-3 17th.

Sei Young Kim chipped in for birdie on the par-3 11th to take a one-stroke lead in the final group, then dropped four shots on the next three holes with a double bogey and two bogeys. She shot 73 to tie for fourth.

Yin won twice in 2023 and three times in 2024, with a span of 672 days since her last win in the 2024 Maybank Championship.

European tour

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — Joe Dean captured his first European tour title on Sunday with a 9-under 63 to make up a seven-shot deficit and win the British Masters.

The 32-year-old Englishman birdied four of his last six holes at The Belfry to finish at 14-under 274 for a three-shot victory. Nacho Elvira (69), Jakob Skov Olesen (71), Niklas Norgaard (71) and 54-hole leader Daniel Hiller (73) shared second.

Marco Penge, needing a birdie-birdie finish to force a playoff, made two bogeys and tied for sixth.

Patrick Reed shot 69 and tied for 55th, losing a good opportunity to expand his lead in the Race to Dubai over Rory McIlroy.

PGA Tour Champions

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Steven Alker won the Ally Challenge on Sunday for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory and third of the season, closing with a 4-under 68 at Warwick Hills for a three-stroke margin.

Alker won the Rogers Charity Classic last week in Calgary, Alberta, beating Y.E. Yang with a birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff. The 55-year-old New Zealander also won the Cologuard Classic in March in Tucson, Arizona, topping Padraig Harrington on the first extra hole.

Alker finished at 15-under 201 for his 13th career victory on the 50-and-over tour.

Retief Goosen was second after a 64.

Henrik Stenson tied for 27th in his tour debut. He closed with a 69 to reach 5 under.

O

ther tours

Casandra Alexander of South Africa held off Sara Kouskova with a 2-under 70 for a three-shot victory at The K Club in the KPMG Ladies Irish Open. Alexander had six runner-up finishes in the last 14 months since her last Ladies European Tour title. ... Mirabel Ting won the Epson Tour’s Dream First Bank Charity Classic in Garden City, Kansas, for her second victory of the year. She also took the top spot in the season standings, closing with a 6-under 66 for a three-stroke victory over Dorsey Addicks. ... Christofer Blomstrand won his third Challenge Tour title by closing with a 3-under 67 for a two-shot victory in the Dormy Open in his native Sweden. ... Sang-hee Lee closed with a 7-under 65 for a three-shot victory at Sansan KBC Augusta Golf, his first Japan Golf Tour title and his first victory on any tour in nine years. ... Josh Armstrong secured his first PGA Tour of Australasia title with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the PNG Open. ... Justin Biwer won the PGA Tour Americas’ CRMC Championship in Brainerd, Minnesota, closing with a 3-under 67 for a two-stroke victory. He finished at 22 under. ... Jean Hugo closed with a 5-under 65 for a one-shot victory in the SunBet Challenge on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. .... Shuri Sakuma rallied with a 6-under 66 to win the Nitori Ladies by two shots on the Japan LPGA. ... Dain Shin pulled away with an 8-under 64 and won the KG Ladies Open by three shots on the Korea LPGA.

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