SEATTLE (AP) — Nearly four decades ago, state auditors delivered a stark warning to Seattle Public Schools.

The district needed to close several campuses with low enrollment to avert a deepening budget crisis. But the recommendations generated a fierce neighborhood outcry, so Seattle officials set the audit aside.

Then, 34 years later, history repeated itself. In 2024, Seattle’s then-superintendent proposed shuttering up to a fifth of its schools because there weren’t enough students to fill them, but again scrapped the plan after community resistance.

Now, the district’s back in the same financial bind, with opposition already building against a new plan to shutter nearly a dozen campuses.

The cycle in Seattle reflects what some education experts call a national paralysis in school district boardrooms. Public school enrollment has plummeted by more than 1.4 million students since the pandemic, according to a recent study by Stanford University researchers Thomas Dee and Jaymes Pyne. That’s primarily due to declining birth rates and expanding school choice. Yet, rather than downsize to match their new financial reality, district leaders throughout the country have largely hesitated.

AP is covering school closures in partnership with The Hechinger Report and Big Local News at Stanford University.

One out of every 4 public schools in the U.S. has lost 15% or more of its student population since 2019, according to the study. (In Seattle, enrollment has fallen by roughly 8% since that year, to below 49,000 students.) Despite these empty desks, the overall number of schools in operation remains virtually unchanged — and teacher headcounts have actually grown by 1% nationwide.

“School districts have been playing Hamlet on this for a while now and dithering on this question,” Dee said. “We’ve never had more teachers per student in our nation’s history.”

Why schools are having budget trouble

Today’s budget woes can be attributed, at least in part, to more than $190 billion in federal pandemic relief aid. The one-time cash allowed superintendents to maintain staffing levels in spite of shrinking student bodies. With those federal funds exhausted, many districts now must confront painful structural deficits. And the needs remain acute. Disability diagnoses are rising — and they’re costly, adding to the financial strain. Many students also haven’t caught up academically after the pandemic.

Research from Arkansas , California , Chicago and elsewhere suggests closing a school yields only modest and temporary budget relief.

“The conversation really should be about the educational experience: How do we better serve the students with the resources we have left?” said Liza Rankin, a Seattle school board member since 2019, noting that employee pay and benefits account for roughly 80% of a district’s budget. “Closing schools doesn’t save much money to begin with. Payroll is where the big money is.”

Instead, leaders have preferred to rely on one-time reserves or small administrative cuts.

In San Francisco, where enrollment fell 10% since 2019, a $100 million-plus deficit prompted a chaotic proposal from the district in late 2024 to shutter more than a dozen schools. That plan was shelved following the superintendent’s resignation. And earlier this year, a new superintendent reached a $183 million contract with the United Educators of San Francisco, or UESF.

In its most recent budget, the district projects it will close its structural deficit next school year, mostly relying on early retirements and cuts to central office to avert closures. The current budget also projects, however, a $26 million deficit by the following year.

Drawing on reserves isn't the answer, experts say

Labor leaders insist any panic is unwarranted.

A UESF spokesperson argued the district’s substantial cash reserves could stabilize the budget. Its rainy day fund stood at nearly $139 million last year, according to the district, though it expects to draw down its reserves to just $52 million over the next two years.

Experts strongly warned against tapping rainy day funds to cover ongoing expenses, like salary.

“That could buy them more time, maybe provide another year of planning, but it doesn’t come close to resolving the structural issues that San Francisco has,” said Jason Willis, a school finance expert with research group WestEd who trains K-12 budget officers.

There are no easy solutions — and students could pay the price. Closing schools can set students back academically, research shows, and teacher layoffs may be even more disruptive to student learning.

Still, Dee, the Stanford researcher, warned that if local leadership fails to act, other political actors might. State takeovers of school districts have been rising, with at least 21 happening since 2023, according to a tally from nonprofit news outlet Chalkbeat .

Under state takeovers, school board members and superintendents often have much less flexibility to determine how to cut budgets — or whom to lay off.

Said Dee: “If they don’t manage their finances well, there’s always the specter of some really disruptive state oversight.” ____

Sharon Lurye of The Associated Press contributed reporting.

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