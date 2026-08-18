Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon says his lucrative new contract won't change him

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Devon Witherspoon signed a contract on Monday that will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, and the 25-year-old has no intention of wasting any of that cash.

On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks and Witherspoon agreed to a four-year extension worth $132 million, with $101 million guaranteed.

Speaking after Monday's practice, Witherspoon said the deal won't change his reputation for frugality.

“I’m cheap with it now, don’t ever get that confused,” Witherspoon said. “I’ll always be cheap with it, but I’m going to take care of the guys for sure.”

For Witherspoon, getting a new contract with the team that drafted him was never solely about the finances. He wanted a commitment from the Seahawks after they exercised their fifth-year option on him back in March.

Around the same time Seattle picked up Witherspoon’s option, the Seahawks agreed to a four-year, $168.8 million contract with $120 million guaranteed with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Both players were selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Witherspoon reflected on how much the duo has accomplished for the Super Bowl champions.

“As the years passed, we continued to grow and build,” Witherspoon said. “Things change at a point in time because stuff happens and we have to adjust and adapt. We always talked about building on that and how can we be better every day.”

Witherspoon has been among the game’s best cornerbacks since Seattle selected him No. 5 overall out of Illinois. He has been selected for the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons.

Witherspoon was a second-team All-Pro last season, and appeared in all three of Seattle’s playoff games during its Super Bowl run. He made 17 tackles and defended four passes.

In 43 regular-season games, Witherspoon has 249 tackles, 32 passes defended, 16 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and two interceptions.

Following Saturday’s 17-7 preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys , coach Mike Macdonald commended Witherspoon on his professionalism throughout the negotiations. Witherspoon attended voluntary workouts while other veterans sat out.

“He’s just infectious, and he loves the game,” Macdonald said. “We were talking (Saturday), people would talk to him and ask him why he’s doing what he’s doing. He’s, like, ‘Hey, I love the game of football, and there’s a season to get ready for.’”

Witherspoon, whose first phone call after signing his contract went to his mother, credited his teammates for keeping him focused during negotiations.

As for the contract, Witherspoon doesn't think it has added or relieved any pressure.

“I don’t think it does nothing to me,” Witherspoon said. “I’m going to be me every day. There isn’t nothing going to change about me.”

Witherspoon hopes the money doesn’t change him, either.

“I have a team here and I’m trying to win,” Witherspoon said.

While Witherspoon's deal took longer to finalize than Smith-Njigba's, the Seahawks made clear they wanted both players to stay in Seattle.

“These are foundational people to our team,” Macdonald said, “and I’m extremely excited to get that foundation laid where we know Spoon is going to be here for the long haul. We’re also excited for the opportunity to reward him. This is a contract that we feel like he’s earned, and we should celebrate it as well.”

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