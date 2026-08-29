Seattle's Myers misses field goal on final play and Seahawks play to 9-9 tie with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seattle's Jason Myers missed a 52-yard field goal as time expired, and the Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs played to a 9-9 tie Friday night in a preseason matchup of rookie third-string quarterbacks.

The Chiefs (0-2-1) had their third straight winless preseason, scoring just one touchdown in exhibition play.

Seattle's Jalen Milroe was 16 of 26 for 223 yards and a touchdown, while the Chiefs' Garrett Nussmeier was 22 of 34 for 198 yards with an interception.

Neither team played its starting quarterback in the preseason. Sam Darnold was a healthy scratch in each game for Super Bowl champion Seattle, while Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is recovering from surgery on his left knee last December.

The top running backs also saw little action. Kenneth Walker III, the Chiefs' projected starter who was the Super Bowl MVP last season for the Seahawks, gained 4 yards on 2 preseason carries. Seattle's top two running backs, Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price, missed the preseason with injuries.

The Seahawks (0-2-1) took the lead on a 46-yard field goal by Myers midway through the first quarter.

The Chiefs answered with a 28-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. Kansas City started in Seattle territory after a 57-yard kickoff return by Brashard Smith, but the drive stalled on a holding penalty in the Seattle red zone.

The Chiefs had a first-and-goal on their next drive but stalled again. They settled for Butker's 24-yard field goal and a 6-3 lead.

Butker missed a 58-yard try in the third quarter.

Seattle took the lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Milroe to Nick Vannett. Myers missed the extra point.

The Chiefs tied it on Butker's third chip-shot field goal, this one from 19 yards. Smith couldn't convert on three carries after the Chiefs had first-and-goal at the Seattle 4.

Injuries

Chiefs CB Melvin Smith suffered a rib injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Up next

Seahawks: Open the season at home on Sept. 9 in a Super Bowl rematch against New England.

Chiefs: Host Denver on Monday, Sept. 14.

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