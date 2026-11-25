Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference:

Game of the week

No. 19 Oklahoma (7-4, 5-3 SEC, No. 17 CFP) vs. No. 24 Missouri (7-4, 4-4, No. 23 CFP) Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

The sole ranked-vs.-ranked SEC matchup this week comes with lower stakes with both teams out of the playoff picture and only a desirable bowl to play for. Two of the SEC’s six 7-4 teams will fight to cross the eight-win threshold. It's also expected to be one of the closer games this week: Missouri is a 2-point favorite.

Missouri is coming off a 28-14 win over Kentucky. Oklahoma has won three straight games. Both got strong games from their quarterbacks last week.

Mizzou’s Austin Simmons completed 77.3% of his passes against Kentucky for 314 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. The Sooners’ John Mateer accounted for all four of Oklahoma’s touchdowns against Texas A&M, throwing for 269 yards and three touchdowns and running the ball for 66 yards and a score.

The undercard

No. 6 Alabama (9-2, 6-2, No. 6 CFP) vs. Auburn (7-4, 4-4), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Alabama enters the Iron Bowl as a 15.5-point favorite, but as Georgia learned when it was a double-digit favorite in Week 7, Auburn can’t be overlooked.

After being bumped from No. 3 to No. 6 in the latest CFP rankings, the Crimson Tide are no longer on pace for a first-round bye. A convincing win against Auburn could change that, while a third loss could throw Alabama's playoff chances into question.

Alabama cruised to a 47-0 win against Chattanooga in Week 12 behind backup quarterback Austin Mack . Auburn beat Samford 59-17.

Impact players

— Myles Graham: The Florida linebacker had a team-high 10 tackles against Vanderbilt and a 57-yard scoop-and-score to give the Gators a 17-9 advantage. It was Florida’s first defensive touchdown since the 2025 season opener.

— Arion Carter: Somewhat of a regular on this list, the Tennessee linebacker had another dominant outing with a team-high 10 tackles, two for a loss, two quarterback hurries, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery against LSU.

A look at the numbers

Eight SEC teams were ranked by the CFP selection committee this week: No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Texas, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Alabama, No. 17 Oklahoma, No. 20 Florida, No. 22 Ole Miss, No. 23 Missouri. ... Texas replaced Alabama at No. 3 and is now on-track for a first-round bye.

The road to Atlanta

Georgia clinched its sixth consecutive SEC championship game appearance with a 34-6 defeat of South Carolina.

Who will join the Bulldogs is down to Alabama, Texas and Tennessee, and the equation is far from straightforward. All three teams are 6-2 in conference play and favored in Week 13.

Any of the teams would clinch with a win of their own and losses from the two others.

Tennessee could also clinch with a win paired with a Texas loss, given the Vols’ head-to-head win over Alabama. The Longhorns have the head-to-head win over Tennessee and could punch a ticket to Atlanta with a Week 13 win and Alabama loss.

If all three teams win, the next tiebreaker is conference opponents’ winning percentage, and LSU-Arkansas and Ole Miss-Mississippi State results could swing that for the Longhorns or Crimson Tide.

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