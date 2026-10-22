SEC Week 8: No. 7 Ole Miss heads to No. 19 Texas as Manning and the Longhorns try to save season

Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference:

Game of the week

No. 7 Mississippi (5-1, 3-1 SEC) at No. 19 Texas (4-2, 1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

The Rebels are one of four SEC teams with just one loss this season and seem to have shaken off that rout by Florida a month ago. Texas is on a two-game skid and there were questions whether Arch Manning would give way to KJ Lacey or remain the Longhorns' starting quarterback (coach Steve Sarkisian says he will).

Still, Texas with its 11th-ranked defense is a 3.5-point home favorite against an Ole Miss team whose offensive trio of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy and receiver Deuce Alexander have accounted for a combined 2,725 yards this season.

With uncertainty in the passing game, Texas could look to embrace the run against an Ole Miss team that has allowed an SEC-high 153.5 rushing yards per game. That same defense may have newfound confidence after holding the conference's leading rusher, Missouri's Jamal Roberts, to just 39 yards last week.

The undercard

No. 18 LSU (5-2, 2-2) at Auburn (4-2, 2-2), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Can Auburn keep the momentum going after arguably the program’s biggest win since the 2013 Iron Bowl kick -6? Beating No. 1 Georgia in a massive road upset sets up the Tigers to do it again and really stir the waters or fall short against an LSU team coming off a 31-0 rout of Mississippi State.

LSU's offense leads the conference in yards per game (540) and is second in points per game (40.4). Quarterback Sam Leavitt , amid an injury-filled season, also tops the conference with eight interceptions.

A win here would turn Auburn into a true contender, and a loss would deal a potentially fatal blow to either team's College Football Playoff chances — a huge letdown in Kiffin's first season leading the charge in Baton Rouge. LSU is a 7.5-point favorite.

Impact players

— Jordan Castell: The Kentucky defensive back had two interceptions — one being a pick-6 — a pass breakup and nine tackles in the win over Oklahoma. He leads the conference with four interceptions this season and ranks third with 57 tackles.

– LJ McCray: The Florida defensive lineman comes off a career day in a 27-24 win vs. Texas with four tackles, a career-high 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. He helped the Gators to a crucial defensive stop in the third quarter, setting Florida up for its first lead of the game.

– Tyree Weathersby: The Tennessee defensive end helped the Vols to a 26-10 win over Alabama with two sacks for a loss of 17 yards, 2.5 tackles for loss, four tackles and a first-quarter fumble recovery.

A look at the numbers

No unbeaten teams remain in the conference. Four teams have one loss: Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ole Miss. ...The SEC has nine ranked teams: No. 5 Georgia, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 13 Alabama, No. 18 LSU, No. 19 Texas, No. 20 Florida and No. 22 Missouri. Mississippi State dropped out of the rankings after its loss to LSU, leaving room for Florida to rejoin the rankings. ... Georgia remains atop the SEC, averaging 43 points per game. ...Arkansas is on the opposite side of the conference with 21 points per game. ... Tennessee's defense has held opponents to the fewest points (14.7), and Vanderbilt has allowed the most points (29.7).

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