LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Thursday night for their second win at T-Mobile Arena in three days.

Jason Robertson opened the shootout scoring for Dallas after Shea Theodore missed for Vegas. Trevor Connelly tied it in the second round before Seguin put Dallas back ahead. Braeden Bowman failed to score on the Golden Knights’ final attempt.

Miro Heiskanen and Wyatt Johnston scored in the first period to give Dallas a 2-0 lead. Johnston extended his goal streak to four games and his point streak against Vegas to eight.

Victor Olofsson put Vegas on the board with a power-play goal at 7:38 of the second period. Mark Stone assisted for his 418th point with the Golden Knights, passing Jonathan Marchessault for the franchise scoring record. Less than three minutes later, William Karlsson tied it with a one-timer from just inside the right circle.

Jeremy Lauzon fired a shot past Jake Oettinger early in the third to give Vegas its first lead. Thomas Harley tied it at 3 with 3:02 left in regulation.

Oettinger made 27 saves for Dallas, and Adin Hill stopped 19 shots for Vegas.

The Stars won 4-3 in overtime Tuesday after erasing a two-goal deficit in the final 1:18 of regulation. Dallas extended its road point streak to eight games and has won six of its last seven meetings with Vegas. The teams’ last eight games have all been decided by one goal.

Vegas finished its five-game homestand 1-1-3. The Golden Knights beat Utah in the opener before losing four straight, with three of those losses coming in overtime or a shootout.

Up Next

Dallas: Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday

Vegas: At Winipeg on Saturday.

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