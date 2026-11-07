Sellers leads No. 23 South Carolina to 4th straight victory with 17-9 win over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers threw for 251 yards and a touchdown and ran for a clinching score as No. 23 South Carolina won its fourth straight game by outlasting Texas A&M 17-9 on Saturday.

Malik Orsan's 43-yard field goal midway through the final quarter put South Carolina ahead for good, 10-9, while Sellers' 41-yard TD run on an injured ankle in the last two minutes sealed things.

It was far from a vintage performance from Sellers or the Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3 Southeastern Conference; No. 21 CFP). Still, it was good enough for South Carolina to continue its second-half surge this season.

Texas A&M (4-5, 1-5), which started the season at No. 8, fell for the third time in its past four games and guaranteed itself a losing league season a year after reaching the College Football Playoff.

Not that the Aggies didn't have their chances against South Carolina and Sellers, who went to the locker room right before halftime to have his ankle X-rayed before returning in the third quarter.

Texas A&M rolled up more yards and had the ball for nearly 10 more minutes. Its chances, though, came down to a missed field goal by David Olano early in the third quarter that would have put the Aggies ahead 12-7. It was Olano's first miss of the season after making 16 straight.

Sellers broke free for his score a play after South Carolina had stopped the Aggies on downs.

Texas A&M got to the Gamecocks' 3 on its last possession. Reed's desperation pass sailed over his receiver's head to end things.

Rueben Owens II had a season-high 137 yards rushing for the Aggies.

The fortunes of both teams have shifted dramatically this season.

The Aggies were a top-10 program when the season began, coming off a College Football Playoff berth, and were expected to contend for an SEC title. Instead, Texas A&M lost four of its first five league games to fall from contention.

The Gamecocks were a sliding program after starting 0-3 in the SEC. But they've rebounded with wins over ranked opponents Florida and Tennessee and a dominant win at Oklahoma last week.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies have not had the season they expected coming into the year. Even with wins over Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas to close league play, it will mark their first losing SEC season under third-year coach Mike Elko and their first losing SEC season since going 2-6 in 2022.

South Carolina: It's been quite a revival for the Gamecocks, who were fielding questions of coaching buyouts and mass transfers after starting SEC play 0-3. But coach Shane Beamer has the team ranked and on the rise.

Up next

Texas A&M takes on No. 16 Tennessee next Saturday.

South Carolina plays its final SEC road game at Arkansas on Saturday night.

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