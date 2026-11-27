TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 18 shots, Michael Amadio had a goal and two assists and Tim Stutzle scored twice as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Friday.

Ullmark has allowed two-or-fewer goals in 13 of his 15 starts and improved to 13-2 on the season to become the first goaltender in NHL history to win at least 13 of his first 15 games in a season multiple times. He also started 13-1 to begin the 2022-23 season with Boston when he won the Vezina Trophy.

Ridly Greig and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist as the Senators opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Atlantic Division standings. Artum Zub also scored for Ottawa.

Dennis Hildeby stopped 15 shots for Tampa Bay, which has lost three consecutive games in regulation. Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Lightning which finished a six-game homestand 2-4 after starting the season with eight consecutive wins at home.

Greig put the Senators up at 3:37 of the first period with a side-angle shot from the outside of the left circle. Stutzle finished off an Amadio pass for a shorthanded goal to make it 2-0 at 12:47. Amadio made it 3-0 at 6:20 of the second period while Stutzle grabbed a rebound on an odd-man rush to make it 4-0 at 17:37.

Zub and Giroux scored 1:38 apart in the third before Guentzel scored twice in a span of 4:45.

Tampa Bay placed forward Pontus Holmberg on injured reserve with a lower-body injury that will keep him out four weeks.

Ottawa's Andre Burakovsky returned after a 12-game absence due to a lower-body injury.

Up next

Senators: At Carolina on Saturday

Lightning: At Florida on Saturday

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