BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia 's Parliament speaker on Thursday set an early presidential election for Dec. 27, after former President Aleksandar Vucic resigned in September to pursue what turned out to be a failed bid to become prime minister.

The presidential vote will be held after a student movement defeated Vucic's right-wing Serbian Progressive Party in an early parliamentary ballot on Oct. 25.

Vucic and his party had ruled virtually unchallenged for 14 years. He had run for prime minister after serving two near-complete five-year terms as president, and was banned by law from seeking a third term.

“I hope we will have a tough choice between top candidates and their programs," Speaker Aleksandar Cupic said. “Building democratic institutions is the task for all of us.”

It was not immediately clear who the presidential candidates will be. Vucic has suggested that his SNS party could sit out the election.

The presidency in Serbia is largely ceremonial. The president commands the army and has a say in foreign policy but has no executive powers. While he was in office, however, Vucic concentrated power in the presidency, facing accusations of authoritarian rule. Vucic regularly announced important state decisions and policies and even presided over government sessions.

Since losing power, Vucic has accused the election winners of imposing a “revolutionary terror,” although his government is still technically in control until a new one is formed. The change in power has led to a surge in detentions of officials and police officers suspected of abusing their positions during Vucic's rule.

The youth-led movement had led two years of street protests that started in response to a train station canopy collapse in northern Serbia that killed 16 people. Many blamed the tragedy on alleged rampant corruption and negligence during the building renovation in Novi Sad.