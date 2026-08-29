Shaw and Wilson trade goals in Gotham's 1-1 draw with the Thorns

Sophia Wilson converted a late penalty kick to pull the Portland Thorns into a 1-1 draw with Gotham FC on Friday night.

In the only other game in the National Women’s Soccer League, the San Diego Wave topped Racing Louisville 3-2.

Gotham's Jaedyn Shaw broke a scoreless deadlock in the 61st minute when she collected a pass from Sam Kerr and chipped the ball in from outside the box.

Wilson converted the penalty for her 11th goal of the season in the 75th minute. The penalty was awarded after video review determined that Portland forward Pietra Tordin was stepped on by Gotham midfielder Jaelin Howell.

Gotham midfielder Rose Lavelle was ruled out of the match because of a concussion.

Both teams extended their unbeaten streaks with Gotham (13-3-6) moving to 10 games unbeaten and Portland Thorns (11-6-5) to four games.

Dali scores game-winner for the Wave

Trinity Byars scored twice and Kenza Dali netted the winner as the San Diego Wave (12-7-3) stormed back from a two-goal deficit to beat Racing Louisville 3-2.

Lauren Milliet scored in the 12th minute and Taylor Flint added a goal in the 23rd minute to give Louisville a 2-0 lead.

San Diego responded in the 47th minute on Byars' first goal with Mimi Van Zanten providing the assist. Byars got the equalizer in the 76th minute.

The Wave completed the comeback on a long-range shot from Dali in the 80th.

Racing Louisville (7-13-2) has dropped consecutive games after a four-match win streak.

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