Sheila Chepkirui wins the women's race of the New York City Marathon for the 2nd time

NEW YORK (AP) — Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya won the women's race of the New York City Marathon on Sunday for the second time.

Chepkirui, who also won the race in 2024, pulled away from countrymate Hellen Obiri in the final 150 meters to seal the victory in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 36 seconds.

American Jessica McClain finished second, passing Obiri — a two-time winner — in the final few strides. It was the first time a U.S. woman finished in the top three since 2018. McClain was 6 seconds behind Chepkirui.

It was the 50th time that the race has run through all five boroughs of the city. There were just over 2,000 competitors in the seventh running of the race, including only 88 women. About 60,000 runners stepped up to the starting line Sunday, with nearly half of them women.

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