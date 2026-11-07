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Shelton rallies in the 3rd set to reach Paris Masters final, faces either Alcaraz or Ruud

The American player rallied to defeat his opponent in three sets; he now advances to the Paris Masters final match

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Shelton rallies in the 3rd set to reach Paris Masters final, faces either Alcaraz or Ruud
Shelton rallies in the 3rd set to reach Paris Masters final, faces either Alcaraz or RuudVALERY HACHE - AFP

PARIS (AP) — Ben Shelton rallied from a break down in the deciding set to beat Luca Van Assche 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and reach the Paris Masters final on Saturday.

The third-seeded American looked in trouble when the unseeded Frenchman broke his serve for a 3-1 lead in the third set.

But the U.S. Open runner-up responded by winning the next four games to lead 5-3.

After Van Assche held under pressure, Shelton served out the match to move closer to his fifth title of the year and eighth overall. The 24-year-old Shelton is on course for a third Masters title, having twice won the National Bank Open in Montreal.

He faces the winner of Saturday's later semifinal between seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and three-time major runner-up Casper Ruud of Norway. The second-seeded Alcaraz saved two match points on Friday.

Missed opportunity

The 22-year-old Van Assche was appearing in his first Masters semifinal and edged a tight first set. Shelton tied the match by completing a love hold with a sharp backhand volley at the net.

Van Assche broke for a 3-1 lead when he returned Shelton's looping serve with a whipped forehand pass down the line.

But Shelton broke straight back, held to love for 3-3 and then broke again as Van Assche appeared to flag physically. Shelton cracked a smile when his 19th ace of the match made it 5-3.

Van Assche's only career title came earlier this year on outdoor clay at Estoril in Portugal.

See AP’s full tennis coverage here

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