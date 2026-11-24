INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer with 44.4 seconds to go, and Kelly Oubre Jr. added a season-high 20 points to help the Indiana Pacers snap a four-game losing streak with a 125-120 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

The Pacers finished 15 of 37 on 3-pointers and looked much more like the team that made the 2025 NBA Finals by pushing the tempo, knocking down long-range shots and spreading the scoring. Six players scored in double figures, including Jalen Slawson with 16, Andrew Nembhard with 15 and Ivica Zubac who had 14 points and 15 rebounds. Obi Toppin finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

Two-time league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept short-handed Oklahoma City close with 38 points. Kenrich Williams made four 3s and finished with 20 points, and Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. But it wasn't quite enough to prevent the Thunder from suffering a second straight loss.

What was supposed to be the first matchup between Tyrese Haliburton and the Thunder since Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals never materialized.

Haliburton missed his 14th straight game with a strained left hamstring and only four of Monday's starters also started that Game 7 — Gilgeous-Alexander and Hartenstein of the Thunder and Nembhard and Siakam for the Pacers.

Indiana never trailed after going on a 9-0 run to take a 27-19 lead late in the first quarter. The Pacers still led 56-51 and extended the margin to 70-58 in the third quarter before a back-and-forth final quarter.

The Thunder cut the deficit to one twice in the final 1:31, but Siakam answered each time with a jumper, the second a 3 to give Indiana a 123-119 with 44.4 seconds left, and Oubre's late block of a layup preserved the lead.

Up next

Thunder: Return home to face Minnesota on Wednesday.

Pacers: Get a three-day break before hosting Philadelphia on Friday.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here and See AP’s full NBA coverage here