MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Kaleb Siler’s 19 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Toccoa Falls 91-56 on Saturday.

Siler had seven rebounds for the Blue Raiders (7-2). Quintero Barnett scored 14 points while going 5 of 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Jahvin Carter went 4 of 5 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Jaylon Seymour finished with 30 points and seven rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Toccoa Falls also got seven points from Houston Henry. Randall Robinson also had five points.

Middle Tennessee took the lead for good with 19:43 remaining in the first half. The score was 43-25 at halftime, with Siler racking up 14 points. Middle Tennessee pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 25 points. The Raiders outscored Toccoa Falls by 17 points in the final half, as Barnett led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.