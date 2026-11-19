NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Cutter Sisk had 26 points in Wofford’s 79-77 win over Charleston Southern on Wednesday.

Sisk also contributed six rebounds and eight assists for the Terriers (3-3). Chace Watley scored 18 points while going 8 of 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Cam Lowe shot 6 for 14, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Anthony Ruffolo finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Buccaneers (2-3). Charleston Southern also got 19 points and four assists from DJ Hubbard. Jackson Crawford also had 13 points and four assists.

Up next

These two teams both play Saturday. Wofford hosts Winthrop and Charleston Southern visits Mercer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.