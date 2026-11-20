PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Legend Smiley scored 21 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers, and Oregon State won its sixth straight with a 82-71 victory over rival Oregon on Thursday at Portland's Moda Center.

Josiah Lake II added 18 points for the Beavers, who haven't won six games to start the season since 1980-81.

Jasper Johnson had 18 points to lead the Ducks, who snapped their season opening 3-game winning streak.

It was close throughout. Oregon State tied it at 65 on Lake's 3-pointer before Daniel Freitag's layup put the Beavers in front with 3:49 to go.

Smiley made a corner 3-pointer with 2:23 left that stretched Oregon States' lead to 71-65. He added another 3 to make it 76-69 with 57 seconds left.

The in-state rivalry was diminished when the former Pac-12 collapsed in 2023 amid realignment. Oregon joined the Big Ten for the 2024 season, and Oregon State was left with Washington State, which temporarily joined the West Coast Conference as affiliate members.

The Pac-12 has since been revived, with nine teams joining the conference for basketball.

While the football rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State has been paused, the two teams have managed to keep the basketball series alive as an early-season nonconference game.

Washington State and Washington played their men's basketball rivalry game as a preseason exhibition in Seattle, with the Cougars coming out on top, 84-80.

Oregon State is playing its first year under former Michigan assistant Justin Joyner, who has the Beavers off to their best start since the 1986-87 season.

The Ducks are playing under Tony Stubblefield, who was named interim coach for the season after the abrupt resignation of Dana Altman in October. Altman was at Thursday's game sitting courtside across from the Ducks' bench.

The Beavers jumped out to a 19-12 lead midway through the first half. But the Ducks responded with a 10-0 run to pull in front 22-21. The Ducks led 33-30 at the break.

But the Beavers were hurt when Dennis Evans came down hard under Oregon State's basket and limped off the court in the second half.

Up next

The Ducks play No. 13 St. John's in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Beavers play Tulsa in Palm Springs, California, on Monday.

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