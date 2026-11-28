A Somali American Uber driver who authorities say was attacked by a passenger in a Minneapolis suburb earlier this month has died, the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced in a news release.

Mohamed Yusuf, 51, died Saturday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center, the advocacy group said. Yusuf had been battling life-threatening injuries after being strangled with a seatbelt, run over by his own car and left in a ditch after the attack on Nov. 14, authorities said.

“CAIR-Minnesota extends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to Mohamed’s family, loved ones, and the many fellow drivers and community members who stood with him,” the Muslim civil rights organization said.

Samit Apurva Patel, 25, was charged earlier this month with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking in the attack.

According to court documents, Yusuf was on the phone with his brother, who is also an Uber driver, when Yusuf picked up a passenger. Yusuf’s brother says he heard the passenger tell Yusuf he didn’t like the name Mohamed, the court documents say. He later heard Yusuf screaming in Somali that he was being choked with a belt and run over by the car, according to the filings.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Yusuf's death. An attorney representing Patel also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yusuf’s son Mustafa Osman, the oldest of Yusuf’s five children, said earlier this month that his father came to the U.S. in 1993 and worked as a driver for years.

The violence against Yusuf sparked fear among the Somali community. Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the U.S., with many concentrated in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The overwhelming majority are American citizens.

After the attack, Osman said his father was not doing well and that he had been through five surgeries.

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Turbay is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.