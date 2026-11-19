MOGADISHU, Somalua (AP) — Somalia’s government on Thursday ordered the ambassador from the United Arab Emirates to leave the country within 72 hours, accusing the UAE of failing to respect the sovereignty of the Horn of Africa nation.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud this week accused the UAE of supporting armed forces outside federal control and weakening Somalia's unity. The UAE has ties with three Somali regions: Somaliland, Puntland and Jubbaland.

The decision to expel the Emirati ambassador and to recall his Somali counterpart for consultations was announced by Information Minister Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud at a news conference in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Authorities in Mogadishu urged Somalis and community leaders to unite against perceived “Emirati aggression,” saying appropriate measures would be taken against anyone not complying.

In a post on X Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, accused Mohamud of putting personal calculations ahead of Somalia’s national interests.

The decision to expel the Emirati ambassador deepens a dispute that escalated in January, when Somalia annulled agreements with the UAE covering ports, government institutions, security and defense cooperation.

But authorities in Somaliland, Puntland and Jubbaland rejected the federal government's authority to cancel agreements involving their territories.

The quarrel with the UAE comes at a difficult time for Somalia. After more than three decades of operation, the United Nations recently closed its political mission that had helped rival leaders negotiate. No replacement mediator has been agreed amid an ongoing election dispute that sparked armed clashes in Mogadishu earlier this year.

Somalia's Supreme Court earlier this month ruled that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s term has expired and ordered elections within 90 days.