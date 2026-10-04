Sorokin has 30th career shutout as Islanders blank Devils 6-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves for his 30th career shutout in a 6-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Simon Holmstrom, Brayden Schenn, Bo Horvat, Viktor Eklund, Ondrej Palat and Casey Cizikas scored for the Islanders, who won their home opener after losing in Toronto against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday . Matthew Schaefer, named the youngest assistant captain in Islanders history on Tuesday, had two assists.

Nico Daws made 26 saves for New Jersey, which lost for the first time this season after beating the Philadelphia Flyers in its opener .

Holmstrom and Schenn scored 1:28 apart to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead five minutes into the second period. Jean-Gabriel Pageau slid the puck past Jonas Siegenthaler’s outstretched stick to set up Holmstrom.

Schaefer set up Horvat on the power play to cap the Islanders’ three-goal second period. Horvat was named the 16th captain in franchise history on Sept. 14.

Eklund, selected by the Islanders with the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NHL draft, set up Schenn’s goal in the second period before scoring his first NHL goal midway through the third. Cal Ritchie assisted on Eklund’s goal.

Palat scored 42 seconds later, finishing a pass from Cizikas to make it 5-0.

Cizikas added a short-handed goal to make it 6-0.

Up next

Devils: Host the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday.

Islanders: Visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

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