TOKYO (AP) — South Korean teenager Jia Shin spoiled Japan’s bid for a clean sweep in the women’s Grand Prix figure skating series, upsetting home favorite Mone Chiba to capture the NHK Trophy on Saturday and claim her first medal in the senior competition.

Chiba, who led after the short program, was in a good position to complete the sweep for Japan but fell on her triple loop.

Shin skated a mostly clean program that featured seven triple jumps to finish with 219.02 points. Chiba was second on 214.57 while Young You, also of South Korea, finished third with 199.99.

“This is my first medal at the senior level so I am very happy,” the 18-year-old Shin said. “I felt very proud to be on top of the podium and hear the national anthem.”

The NHK Trophy is the sixth and final event in this season’s Grand Prix series.

Ami Nakai won the Grand Prix de France and Skate America, Mao Shimada triumphed at Skate Canada and the Finlandia Trophy, and Chiba won the Cup of China.

Despite Saturday's result, Chiba still qualified for the Dec. 10-13 GP Final in China, where she will be joined by Shimada and Nakai.

The others to qualify were Alexandra Ignatova of Russia, Niina Petrokina of Estonia and Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia.

Russia's Adeliia Petrosian finished seventh with 186.90 points, ahead of American Sarah Everhardt.

Russian skaters are competing in the series for the first time since being banned from international competition following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Those cleared to compete must do so as individual neutral athletes, without displaying national symbols.

In pairs, world champions Minerva Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany held on to their lead from the short program to win the gold medal after the free skating and qualify for the GP Finals.

The duo finished with 213.08 points. Japanese skaters Yuna Nagaoka and Sumitada Moriguchi were second on 195.69 followed by Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin of Armenia with 178.39.

Skate America winners Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik of the United States won the ice dance competition to qualify for the GP Final.

Leading after the rhythm dance, Zingas and Kolesnik received 126.13 points in the free skate for a total of 203.29.

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, also from the United States, were second with 196.88 points while Olivia Smart and Tim Dieck of Spain took the bronze on 186.47.

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