MADRID (AP) — Spain's economy has been growing faster than most of its European peers, but many Spaniards haven't felt the benefits. Discontent, particularly around soaring housing costs, is widespread and bound to be a decisive force in Sunday's national election .

On the campaign trail, incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has had to tread a careful line between boasting about Spain's enviable growth rates while acknowledging voters' frustration over the rising cost of living.

The progressive Spanish leader called an early election for Nov. 29 after weeks of nationwide protests over living conditions , hoping to capitalize on their anger. While Sánchez has warned voters that a right-wing government would not make their lives more affordable, his conservative opponents have slammed his government for doing too little.

These five charts illustrate the disconnect between Spain's economic growth under Sánchez and the financial pressures many voters face.

43%

House prices in Spain rose 43% between 2015 and 2025 when adjusted for inflation, according to Eurostat’s house price index. Across the European Union, prices rose an average of 25% during the same period.

Market pressures and insufficient construction have driven prices even higher in Spain's largest cities and popular tourist destinations, putting homeownership beyond the reach of many young Spaniards.

Spain has a strong tradition of homeownership, but the Bank of Spain estimates the country of 50 million people has a shortage of 750,000 houses based on demand and the pace of new construction.

Academics and policymakers trace the origins of the problem to the 2008 financial crash. Home construction plummeted following a building boom that helped fuel the country's housing bubble. Large-scale investors began buying property in the aftermath, contributing to speculation years later.

Both Sánchez and his main opponent, conservative Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo , have promised to enact measures if elected to financially help first-time home buyers.

Two-thirds

That's the share of Spaniards aged 18 to 34 who were still living with their parents in 2025, according to Spain’s National Statistics Institute. Almost half of those between 26 and 34 cited an inability to pay rent or buy a home as the reason why.

Rents across Spain have also risen by 43% over the past decade, with the largest increases in cities and coastal areas.

Analysts say the rental supply in these areas has diminished due to a combination of factors, including population growth driven by immigration and tourism.

In cities and holiday hot spots, short-term and tourist accommodations on platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com have proliferated, reducing the available rental stock.

1 in 4

That’s roughly the share of renters in Spain who spend more than 40% of their income on housing, excluding those who receive government-subsidized or free housing. Spain has a higher proportion of overburdened renters than other major European Union economies, including Germany, France, and Italy.

In cities like Madrid and Barcelona, many renters fork over an even larger share of their income every month.

“You have a big chunk of the population that essentially has seen their income in real terms go down because prices have gone up more than their wages," said Ángel Talavera, an economist who studies Europe at Oxford Economics. “Housing has gone, well, bananas.”

2009

That was the last time Spanish real wages peaked when adjusted for inflation.

Spain’s economy has substantially outgrown the eurozone average since Sánchez took office in 2018 , particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spanish economy is expected to expand by an estimated 2.6% this year, more than double the eurozone's projected growth of 1.2%, according to the EU.

Even so, real wages have barely budged.

Economists say much of Spain's growth in recent years has been driven by immigration, with new arrivals expanding the labor force. Sánchez has defended his immigration-friendly policies as a way to maintain Spain's large social welfare system. Many immigrants fill critical jobs in agriculture, tourism and other industries, but often in low-paying positions.

“What’s happening is that we have more people working,” said Pedro Aznar, an economist at the Barcelona-based Esade Business School. "We have a larger working population contributing to GDP, but our growth is driven more by volume rather than by generating more output per worker.”

Minimum-wage earners are an exception. Their wages have grown 66% since Sánchez took office in 2018, leaving them better off even after inflation.

45%

That's how much the cost of food increased between 2015 and 2025. While housing has become the focus of public discontent in Spain, other costs have also increased while Sánchez has been in office.

To soften the impact of price rises, his government has at various times reduced value-added taxes (VAT) on food, subsidized energy and provided financial assistance.

Analysts say cost increases around food and energy were driven partly by the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

“Since the war in Ukraine began, we have experienced significant spikes in inflation, and at many points, the rate of inflation has outpaced wage growth,” Aznar said. “Consequently, even if wages rise, if inflation increases by a greater margin, the worker loses purchasing power.”

Conservative opposition leader Feijóo has made the rising cost of living a key campaign issue, promising to lower personal income tax within his first year in office, and criticizing Sánchez for often highlighting Spain's GDP growth.

Talavera said rising costs have left many Spaniards who were employed in 2018 feeling poorer now because their money simply doesn't go as far.

“In economic terms, that is the main story.”