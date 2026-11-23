The Washington Spirit and coach Adrián González mutually parted ways Monday, two days after the team fell to the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League championship game.

During his time with the team, the Spirit finished in the top three of the NWSL standings for three straight seasons and played in three consecutive championship matches — but did not win a title.

González joined the Spirit in 2024 as interim head coach before serving as an assistant under Jonatan Giráldez. He was promoted to head coach in July 2025 when Giráldez was named coach of French club OL Lyonnes.

González was named NWSL coach of the year in 2025.

“It has been an honor to lead this group, and I’m especially proud of the resilience and character the team has shown. A special thank you to the Spirit fans, who make this club truly unique. The connection and bond we’ve built with you has meant so much to me and made my time here even more special," González said in a statement released by the team.

The Spirit finished the regular season 17-9-4 and in third place in the league standings. The team advanced to the NWSL championship with wins over the Portland Thorns and Utah Royals. The Kansas City Current defeated the Spirit 2-1 for the title at Audi Field on Saturday night.

Before González joined the Spirit, he was coach of RCD Espanyol's women in his native Spain.

The Spirit said the search for a new head coach is underway.

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