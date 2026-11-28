SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Stephon Castle had 26 points, Victor Wembanyama had 25 points and 16 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs surged in the second half for a 99-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night to advance to the NBA Cup knockout round.

Castle was 10 for 15 from the field, including a 3-pointer that put San Antonio up 96-90 with 43.4 seconds remaining following De’Aaron Fox’s rebound of Wembanyama’s missed free throw.

Luka Doncic had 31 points to lead Los Angeles, which was eliminated from the NBA Cup with the loss. Austin Reaves added 21 points and Walker Kessler had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Reaves was 5 for 9 on 3-pointers, including a 25-footer with 34 seconds remaining that cut the Spurs’ lead to 96-93. Jake LaRavia hit a pair of free throws after Fox lost possession on a double dribble. Fox responded with a pair of free throws with 6.6 seconds left that put the Spurs up 98-95.

San Antonio overcame an anemic first half, outscoring Los Angeles 30-14 in the third quarter with Keldon Johnson’s 3-pointer with two seconds remaining tying the game at 68 entering the fourth.

The Lakers took a 27-14 lead in the opening period as the Spurs shot 7 for 18 in posting a season-low for points in any quarter this season. San Antonio also set a season-low for any half in trailing 54-38 at halftime.

Castle hit consecutive 3-pointers to put San Antonio ahead 81-73 with his second 3 coming after Carter Bryant went soaring through the lane for an offensive rebound. Bryant finished with three points, three rebounds and several key defensive plays during the Spurs' rally.

San Antonio lost to the New York Knicks in last season’s NBA Cup final.

Up next

Lakers: At Memphis on Sunday.

Spurs: Host Boston on Sunday.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here