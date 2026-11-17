RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's pace bowlers ripped through Sri Lanka's batting lineup on a greenish wicket as the tourists collapsed to 85-6 in the opening session of the second cricket test on Tuesday.

Mohammad Abbas (2-12) and express fast bowler Razaullah (2-11) exploited the early moisture on the pitch and took two wickets each after Saqib Khan (1-29) found the outside edge of Pasindu Sooriyabandara's bat in his second over.

Captain Kusal Mendis, who made 32, counterpunched against the pace attack in the second hour and shared a 49-run partnership with Sonal Dinusha before top-edging Aamer Jamal (1-23) to fine leg just before lunch. Dinusha was the only other batter to reach double figures and was unbeaten on 15.

Pakistan's pace attack justified captain Babar Azam’s decision to take advantage of green wicket and bowl first after winning the toss. Abbas and Saqib were spot on with their line and lengths.

Saqib followed his seven-wicket haul in the drawn debut first test last week with his outswingers repeatedly troubling the batters before Sooriyabandara played a lose drive and edged to wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori.

Abbas bowled an economical opening spell of 8-3-9-2 by continuously bowling in the off stump channel and picking up the wickets of Dinesh Chandimal, caught at forward short leg, and Kamindu Mendis, who chipped to short cover where Tayyab Arif plucked a spectacular two-handed diving catch.

Lahiru Udara, who labored for 32 deliveries and scored 4 runs, was lucky when Arif couldn’t grab an opportunity at point in Saqib’s opening spell. But he fell to the pace of Razaullah when he was well caught by Mohammad Taha at first slip.

Pakistan continued to make inroads and the first test century-makers Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis both fell within an extended 2-1/2 hour opening session.

De Silva wasted one of the three Sri Lankan reviews when Razaullah’s delivery struck him on the back foot plumb in front of middle stump as Sri Lanka slumped to 36-5. Mendips struck five boundaries before needlessly top-edging to fine leg and giving Jamal his first wicket.

Jamal replaced Arafat Minhas in the only change Pakistan made to the first test playing XI. Sri Lanka dropped one of the four pace bowlers, Dilshan Madushanka, and brought in specialist spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

The second test was relocated to Rawalpindi due to increases in the smog level in Lahore last week.

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