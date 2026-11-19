RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan seamers picked up two more wickets despite losing Saqib Khan due to a hamstring strain as Sri Lanka reached 167-5 at lunch on Day 3 of the second cricket test.

Saqib, who took a seven-wicket haul on debut last week, was ruled out for the remainder of the match after pulling up with injury in the final session on Day 2.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Saqib was undergoing treatment under the supervision of the team’s medical staff.

Resuming on 74-3, Sri Lanka lost both the overnight batters Pasindu Sooriyabandara (38) and Dhananjaya de Silva (37) in the morning session to trail by 60 runs at the interval.

Sri Lanka’s last recognized batters Kusal Mendis (32) with Sonal Dinusha (19) were unbeaten on a green wicket where seamers still have plenty of assistance.

Sooriyabandara survived an early lbw review against Abbas and extended the partnership to 60 runs with de Silva as the pair survived the opening spell of express fast bowler Razaullah and as Abbas beat the outside edges of both batters.

Allrounder Aamer Jamal brought Pakistan a breakthrough in his first over when he had de Silva trapped lbw off a delivery that nipped back off the wicket and struck the batter on the front pad.

Jamal could have dismissed Sooriyabandara on 31 but Mohammad Talha spilled a regulation catch at first slip. Sooriyabandara couldn’t capitalize on the chance as Razaullah switched ends and had him caught behind down the leg side.

Mendis completed 5,000 career test runs with an edged boundary off Razaullah and thwarted Pakistan’s bid to run into the tailenders by adding 33 runs with Dinusha during the hour before lunch.

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