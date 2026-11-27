LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tounde Yessoufou scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half, helping No. 13 St. John's shake off a quick turnaround after playing the previous night to defeat Iowa State 80-75 on Friday in the Players Era 16.

Ian Jackson added 17 points, Keyshawn Hall had 16 and Lefteris Liotopoulos scored 10 for the Red Storm (7-1), who went 2-1 in the tournament, finishing in third place in the Michelob Ultra Arena bracket.

Tre Singleton had 26 points for the Cyclones (4-3), who lost two of three in Las Vegas. Dominykas Pleta added 15.

St. John's had the challenge of returning to the court on a quick turnaround. The Red Storm rallied from 24 down in the second half Thursday night before losing at the buzzer to No. 25 Louisville , leaving the floor about 8:30 p.m. PST. Their game against Iowa State tipped off at 10 a.m. the following morning.

Both teams shot at a high rate, with St. John's making half of its shots and Iowa State hitting 52.8% from the floor. But both teams also were sloppy, combining to commit 44 turnovers.

The Red Storm found a way to win despite scoring way below their 92.9-point average.

Iowa State entered as the nation's fifth-best team in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to Kenpom, and it held the Red Storm well below its 92.9-point average.

The Red Storm put together a 13-point second-half run to take a 52-44 lead. Iowa State got as close as three on three occasions over the final three minutes, but St. John's never lost the lead.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts Alcorn State on Tuesday night.

St. John's: Hosts Columbia (Calif.) on Tuesday night.

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