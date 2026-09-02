Star-studded LA Rams load up defense with Garrett, McDuffie, Donald for another Super Bowl push

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES RAMS (14-6)

Expectations

Everybody knows the Los Angeles Rams are unafraid to go all-in when they believe they've got a team that can win a championship , and they've done it again after falling just short last winter. LA started the 2025 regular season impressively before flagging down the stretch, only to rally for two road playoff victories and a narrow loss to Seattle in the NFC title game. The NFL's best offense led by MVP Matthew Stafford barely failed to overcome the shortcomings of a defense that needed better players — and so in typical Rams fashion, they went out and paid a hefty price to get the best. GM Les Snead traded for AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett , the NFL's top defensive end, and Trent McDuffie , one of its best cornerbacks. Those moves proved irresistible to Aaron Donald , who ended his two-season retirement last month and returned to what could be a historically good defensive line. The Rams also retained every key contributor to that elite offense, including All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua and NFL touchdown catches leader Davante Adams. Sean McVay says he has everything he needs to put up points in bunches, while the defense has been given plenty of ingredients for success. Anything less than a title will feel like a failure for Los Angeles this season, and preseason favorites typically don't win the Super Bowl — but McVay said he's firmly focused on the work that must be done to get the most out of this impressive collection of talent.

New faces

DE Myles Garrett, CB Trent McDuffie, CB Jaylen Watson, assistant head coach Kliff Kingsbury, QB Ty Simpson, WR CJ Daniels, LB Grant Stuard.

Key losses

OC Mike LaFleur, DE Jared Verse, CB Cobie Durant, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, CB Darious Williams, CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Strengths

Stafford was at his absolute best in his 17th NFL season, and the 38-year-old quarterback returns behind a fully intact offensive line that protected him well last season. Nacua and Adams still look like one of the league's best receiving tandems, while McVay has five talented tight ends to employ in the “13 personnel” schemes he proliferated last season. The defense is led by two of the NFL's best players now, and Garrett will be highly motivated to add team success to his formidable list of individual accomplishments in Cleveland. McVay remains one of the sport's most innovative minds in his 10th season with LA, and he is hungry for a second Super Bowl title.

Weaknesses

If Stafford gets hurt, the Rams would have to turn over the NFL's top offense to Stetson Bennett , who hasn't played a snap in a game that counts since he won his second national title at Georgia four years ago, or raw rookie Ty Simpson , the Rams' shocking first-round pick. That top-heaviness is a theme on this roster, which is one injury away from big problems at several positions. Los Angeles has no clear No. 3 receiver option if Adams or Nacua can't stay healthy. Nacua also could be suspended at some point soon for his multiple misbehaviors. So could left tackle Alaric Jackson , who doesn't have a clear backup. LA didn't add a linebacker who could improve the position's pass coverage, which was exploited last season by savvy offensive coordinators.

Camp development

Donald's possible return hung over every workout this summer, and the eight-time All-Pro finally ended the suspense with a decision that energized an already talented roster. Stafford and Adams appeared to hone their connection with several weeks of practice after injuries kept them apart of chunks of last summer. Bennett and Simpson earned enough trust from McVay to stop the Rams from signing a veteran backup for Stafford, at least for now. The most exciting preseason performer was Wesley Bailey, an undrafted 25-year-old linebacker who played six seasons of college football before joining the Rams and playing his way onto the 53-man roster.

Fantasy player to watch

Most fantasy players are familiar with the Rams' strengths, and there's no reason to doubt Stafford, Nacua and Garrett won't put up prolific numbers. Given the Rams' reliance on three-tight-end sets last season, the most intriguing sleeper on the roster could be Terrance Ferguson, who had just 11 catches for 231 yards as a rookie last season. He seems likely to have a prominent role if healthy, and his hands made him a prolific receiver at Oregon. If anybody seems ready to ratchet up his production, it's the 6-foot-5 ginger with a mean streak. McVay also could get ample use out of rookie tight end Max Klare, the second-round pick out of Ohio State who excelled in pass-catching situations at Ohio State.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here