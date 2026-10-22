Steelers fan event in Paris canceled following recent civil unrest in capital

PARIS (AP) — A weekend event for Pittsburgh Steelers fans in Paris has been canceled because of security concerns following recent street protests in the French capital.

The NFL and the team both said Thursday that the event — at a bar in the Bastille neighborhood — was off.

The announcement came a day after league Commissioner Roger Goodell said he has a high comfort level in the the teams playing in Paris amid recent civil unrest.

More demonstrations could be in store this weekend in the capital and elsewhere around France.

“Following recent events in the Bastille neighborhood, and after careful consideration, we felt it appropriate not to move forward with the planned Steelers House fan event in Paris,” a message sent to fans read.

“Preparations for Sunday's NFL Paris game at Stade de France continue as planned," it added, "with the NFL working closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters.”

Nicki Ewell, NFL vice president for global events, said the decision was made by the club. She told The Associated Press at NFL House on Thursday that the NFL distributed the message to fans because they worked together to promote the event.

Ewell added that no NFL fan events have been affected.

An Irish pub called O'Sullivans in the Bastille area had been advertising a “watch party” for Sunday.

The Steelers, in a statement to AP, said: "The NFL, as they do for every game, including international games, is working closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters. As stated by the NFL, there have been no disruptions or impacts at League sites.

“As a precautionary measure, the Steelers designated bar that had been planned in Bastille — an area that has experienced recent disruptions — will not proceed,” the team's statement added.

On Wednesday, Goodell said he had spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that officials remain in contact with Parisian and French authorities.

“We’ve made all the preparations,” Goodell said. “Protests are not unusual in France, as you know, and that’s something that we will be aware of and make sure that the appropriate arrangements are made.”

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