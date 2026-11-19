PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Pittman Jr. wants to remind his teammates that yes, he can make an impact.

The Pittsburgh wide receiver is hopeful his aching right foot is healed enough for him to actually do it.

Pittman, along with wide receivers Roman Wilson and Max Hurleman and rookie offensive guard Gennings Dunker, began the path back off injured reserve on Wednesday by returning to practice, a welcome development for the Steelers (6-3) coming off a nationally televised blowout loss to Cincinnati last weekend.

Pittsburgh's passing game could use a lift. Aaron Rodgers threw for just 143 yards and two garbage-time touchdowns against the Bengals, who had little trouble locking up DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard until they had things well in hand.

Pittman's arrival in an offseason trade with Indianapolis was supposed to take some of the pressure off Metcalf. It hasn't quite worked out that way. He was limited during the preseason because of a right foot injury and has appeared in just three games after developing a different problem in the same foot in a loss to Cleveland on Oct. 1.

The 29-year-old has just seven catches for 89 yards on the season.

“We've just got to get him feeling good about the plan and his body,” Rodgers said. “Pitt's a savvy pro. He's a gamer. So if he feels good to go, then that will help our offense.”

Pittman acknowledged that watching from the sideline has been frustrating.

“It’s definitely challenging because you want to prove to all your teammates so you can actually play football,” Pittman said, only half-jokingly. “So luckily, most of these guys I’ve played against and they just know me from playing football for so long, but still you want go out and prove it every single day.”

The Steelers have three weeks to activate all four players, and Pittman is taking it day by day while declining to get into specifics while dealing with plantar fasciitis. He added he doesn't plan on returning until he feels he can be effective.

“Like I don’t wanna go out there and hurt this team because I can’t do something that I should be,” he said.

Rodgers has relied heavily on tight ends Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth and running back Jaylen Warren to move the ball down the field through the air. While Bernard has made significant strides, Metcalf has endured an erratic season while commanding plenty of attention from opposing secondaries.

As a result, generating plays downfield has been difficult, one of the reasons that Rodgers' passer rating is a pedestrian — by the four-time MVP's standards anyway — 86.4, 20th in the NFL.

Not that the numbers matter that much to Rodgers, who came back for a 22nd season hoping to author one last playoff run. The Steelers are firmly in position to make the postseason for the sixth time in seven years, but more will be required to end a playoff victory drought that is nearing a decade.

There's still plenty of work to be done for that to happen, but putting Pittman and Wilson — who was finally showing flashes in his third NFL season before dislocating one finger and breaking another while trying to make a leaping grab in a win over Indianapolis on Oct. 11 — back into the mix certainly won't hurt.

Watching from afar is nothing new to Wilson, who spent most of his first two seasons battling injuries. He treated this go-round like his earlier stints on the IR, not that it ever gets any easier.

“Coaches on the team just (told me to) become a film junkie, be a film rat,” said Wilson, who has 14 receptions for 188 yards and two scores. “I try to watch as much film as I possibly could. I feel like I learned a lot. I feel I grew a little bit.”

Wilson will wear some sort of protective device on his hand when he returns, though he added it shouldn't be an impediment to doing what the Steelers are paying him to do.

Neither does his boss.

“I think anytime you have players come back, it’s definitely a boost,” Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy said. “I mean, just thinking about their personal situation, what they’ve gone through here the last four, five or six weeks. ... So yeah, it definitely gives us a boost.”

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