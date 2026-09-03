Stowers homers and has an RBI single, Marlins rally to beat the Royals 9-6

KANSAS CITY. Mo. (AP) — Kyle Stowers homered and had an RBI single, Heriberto Hernández drove in two runs and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Stowers drove in a run in the first inning as the Marlins built a 2-0 lead.

After the Royals plated five in the first, the Marlins began their comeback on Stowers’ solo homer in the third inning, his 18th.

Hernández doubled in the fifth and sixth, the latter off the center-field wall to cap a three-run frame that gave Miami a 7-6 lead.

Cade Gibson (3-1) struck out the only batter he faced, ending a fifth-inning threat.

After Eury Pérez allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks, and five Marlins relievers held the Royals scoreless over the final 4 1/3 innings, with Calvin Faucher recording his third save.

Hernández extended his on-base streak to 19 games, and Otto Lopez extended his hitting streak to nine games and on-base streak to 16 with a first-inning RBI triple.

Hernández’s on-base streak is the longest for the Marlins this year and is the second-longest active streak in the majors.

Javier Sanoja and Jakob Marsee hit back-to-back homers in the ninth.

Jared Serna made his first major league start, batting eighth, recording his first career hit and hitting a tying sacrifice fly in the sixth.

With his father, former Marlin and Royals player Jeff Conine, in attendance, Griffin Conine singled twice, including a tying, pinch-hit single in the sixth, and made a run-saving catch against the right-field wall.

Carter Jensen hit a leadoff homer in the first, setting a franchise record for leadoff home runs, then added a solo shot, his 21st, in the fourth inning.

The Royals batted around in the first inning to take a 5-2 lead as Salvador Perez connected for his 18th home run, sandwiched by RBI doubles from Jac Caglianone and Michael Massey.

After allowing the two first-inning tallies, Noah Cameron retired 15 of 19 batters. In five innings he allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Jose Cuas (0-1) allowed three of four batters faced to reach base. Each scored.

Up next

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (13-8, 3.46 ERA) was set to oppose Royals RHP Michael Wacha (8-8, 3.32) on Thursday in the series finale.

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