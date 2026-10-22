Struggling Texas QB Arch Manning says he'll be 'letting it rip' against No. 7 Ole Miss

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning leading No. 19 Texas against No. 7 Mississippi was supposed to be weeklong family stroll down memory lane.

Grandfather Archie Manning was a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Rebels. So was Super Bowl-winning uncle Eli. And Saturday night is the first meeting of the programs since Texas moved from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference.

But the memories have been undercut by Arch Manning's struggles this season, and questions of whether he could be benched for backup KJ Lacey after consecutive losses to unranked opponents that sent Texas tumbling from No. 1 . Steve Sarkisian said he's sticking with Manning as the starter, but acknowledged, “I need to see a better version of Arch.”

Manning promised he's ready to do that. No more hesitation in pass protection or finding receivers. He's going to play fast and free and have fun.

“I’m gonna die on the hill of letting it rip,” Manning said.

Sarkisian has faced criticism of his own. He is the architect and play caller of a Texas offense that ranks among the bottom third in the SEC and hasn’t scored more than three touchdowns since the first game of the season.

Texas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) has lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time since 2021. A third loss would likely doom the Longhorns' chances of making the College Football Playoff.

Rebels coach Pete Golding dismissed the criticism of Manning and the turmoil on the Texas sideline over Sarkisian's play calling. He remembers the quarterback and team that rallied to beat then-No. 1 Ohio State back on Sept. 12.

“Somehow it’s been lost that they beat the No. 1 team in the country and they were the No. 1 team in the country,” Golding said. "Arch is still an elite player. They’ve got elite skill and a really good coach.”

Mississippi (5-1, 3-1) has regrouped from a surprising blowout loss to Florida and appears to be humming again behind quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Lacey is on deck if Manning gets the hook

Sarkisian may have to make an in-game decision if Manning struggles again. Lacey was a four-star recruit out of Alabama, where he ranks among that state's high school career passing leaders. The sophomore has played in two games in mop-up duty this season but hasn't played since Sept. 19 against UTSA. He is 7-of-8 passing with no touchdowns.

Texas star pass rusher Colin Simmons injured

The All-American has been a dominant game wrecker with 10 1/2 sacks this season but may not play because of a high ankle sprain. His top backup, Richard Wesley, is out with an injury. Texas will miss Simmons while defending a Rebels offense that boasts a triple threat in Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy and wide receiver Deuce Alexander.

Rebels defense much improved after slow start

Mississippi ranks 108th nationally in total defense but smothered Missouri last week in a 31-3 victory. Florida's defense was ranked last in the SEC last week but still held Texas under 300 total yards and mostly shut down Texas' explosive plays.

Third quarter a scoring problem for Texas offense

Texas hasn't scored a third-quarter touchdown over the last five games. The Longhorns have kicked just two field goals in the quarter over that span. Against Florida last week, the Texas offense had the ball for just six plays and gained eight total yards in the third quarter.

Niblett a danger again on punt returns for Texas

Rebels special teams will need to lock down Texas punt returner Ryan Niblett, who scored a 62-yard touchdown against Florida. That tied the school career record of three.

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