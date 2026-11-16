Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Maryland 'sensitive places' gun law
The Supreme Court rejected a challenge to Maryland gun laws; state restrictions on carrying weapons will remain in place
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WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider a challenge to a Maryland law restricting where people can carry guns.
The law prohibits carrying concealed weapons into schools, mass transit, bars and other areas deemed sensitive places.
The high court declined the case without comment. But Justice Clarence Thomas wrote to say he’s skeptical about the law and others like it. He expressed support for weighing the issue again in a “more narrowly focused case.”
The refusal comes as the court prepares to hear arguments over state laws banning AR-15s and similar semiautomatic firearms, measures that are often called assault weapons bans.
The conservative-majority court has handed down several decisions backing Second Amendment rights, including a recent ruling striking down wide-ranging gun-carry restrictions in Hawaii.
The high court has upheld some gun restrictions, though, including a law aimed at protecting victims of domestic violence.
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