Syracuse guard Kiyan Anthony shines in debut at MSG, where he sat courtside as a kid cheering dad

NEW YORK (AP) — Kiyan Anthony grew up sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden watching his father take on Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and all of basketball's biggest stars during a Hall of Fame career in the NBA.

“The World's Most Famous Arena” was practically a second home.

But the Syracuse sophomore had never played a game on that hallowed floor himself — until Sunday night against No. 13 St. John's.

Anthony, son of former Syracuse and New York Knicks great Carmelo Anthony, scored 17 points off the bench to lead the Orange in a 79-62 defeat.

“It was surreal for me for a moment,” Anthony said afterward at his locker, a bag of ice on both knees. “Kind of just seeing, now my dad is watching me play from courtside as opposed to me watching him.”

With his parents and dozens of other supporters in the stands, the 6-foot-5 guard shot 7 for 12 from the field and added four assists without committing a turnover in nearly 28 minutes of action. However, the Red Storm's veteran starters were too much in the second half for Anthony and a rebuilding Syracuse squad.

“He’s going to be a great player. He’s got to learn to go left better. That’ll really help his game,” said Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino of St. John's.

“I think he’s going to have a tremendous career. He’s not going to be his dad. Very few people are in all of basketball. But I think he’s going to have a great career at Syracuse. I’m glad he stayed.”

Following an inconsistent freshman season that included getting benched one night, Anthony is leading the Orange (2-2) in scoring at 16 points per game.

“Just belief, and confidence in myself," he explained. "I feel like last year I was kind of looking for that confidence from other people trying to feed that to me, and I realized, this college game is just cruel, and you’ve got to kind of go get it by yourself. And I feel like I’ve been doing a good job of that, starting or coming off the bench. Just whenever I’m in, providing an instant spark.”

New coach Gerry McNamara , a Syracuse star himself and Carmelo Anthony's teammate on their 2003 national championship team, is thrilled with Kiyan Anthony's development.

“I thought he was awesome. It’s the first thing I said when I walked in,” McNamara said. “He’s been terrific for us. Efficient. It’s what I talked about in the offseason, is about his efficiency. I’m really proud of how he’s played. He’s working, trying on the defensive end. But he really kind of took us home there the last 11 1/2 (minutes) of the first half. He’s obviously a very skilled offensive player.”

Anthony entered for the first time with 11:42 remaining in the opening period and scored 10 first-half points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Three times he made a basket while drawing a foul, helping the Orange to an 11-0 run that produced a 33-30 lead at halftime.

“He doesn’t look like he had much pressure on him tonight," McNamara said. "I think he’s used to this building. He’s seen a few games in here over the stretch of his life.

"The one thing I know about the kid is he’s a gamer. He likes the lights. He likes big moments. He doesn’t shy away from that. ... I thought he played an incredibly clean game tonight offensively.”

Kiyan's homecoming

Anthony was born in Brooklyn and attended high school in New York City and a Long Island suburb. He estimated he had at least 150 family members, friends, ex-coaches and old teammates in a mixed crowd of 16,431 that included former NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and New York Mets All-Star José Reyes.

“Literally, my whole family," Anthony said. "I can’t even tell you an exact amount because some people bought their own tickets. But it was definitely good to come back and pay homage to my family and my friends and have a good showing.

“I had to turn off my phone before the game. Just, so many motivating texts. No hard feelings to my family or nothing, but I got hundreds of texts telling me, `Go get ’em!' So, I’m going to respond to everybody but, before the game it was definitely a little hectic."

Parental advice

Anthony said his father sends him a long message before every game.

“This one was kind of different, coming home,” he said. “Like, obviously it’s a St. John’s home arena, but I felt like it was a home game for me, too. Just because I’ve worked out here plenty of times. I’m comfortable with the rims. I just felt good to get out there and play.”

And afterward, he recalled childhood nights with his mom at MSG watching dad drive to the hoop and drain jumpers for the Knicks.

“We had two courtside seats," he said. "Just every home game, staying up late on school nights, early in middle school and just, begging to go to the games.

“I was here for everything. You know, my dad had 62 (points) here. The Chicago game, the back-to-back 3s. I kind of seen it all. Wars with Kobe, LeBron, KD. Just, memories. Me being a young kid, being able to come here, sit courtside with my mom and kind of just support. You don’t forget those things. So, I kind of remember everything."

And he's aware of how far he's come.

“At that point in my life, I was kind of just happy to be here," Anthony said. “But now that I’m here, my goal is closer. I’m a couple steps closer and I feel like I’m taking steps in the right direction. Each game I’m trying to get a little bit better. And, I still think I’ve got another gear to get to."

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