Syracuse opens its season hosting New Hampshire on Saturday
Key statistics detail New Hampshire and Syracuse team standings; both squads prepare for Saturday's Noon ET game
- 1 minuto de lectura'
New Hampshire at Syracuse, Saturday, Noon ET
How to watch: ACC Network
Key stats
New Hampshire (2026):
Overall offense: 297 yards (35th in FCS)
Passing: 235 yards (19th)
Rushing: 62 yards (101st)
Scoring: 14 points (tied for 37th)
Overall defense: 431 yards allowed (82nd in FCS)
Passing: 57 yards allowed (3rd)
Rushing: 374 yards allowed (107th)
Scoring: 28 points allowed (tied for 21st)
Syracuse (2025):
Overall offense: 340.4 yards per game (104th in FBS)
Passing: 217.2 yards per game (78th)
Rushing: 123.2 yards per game (108th)
Scoring: 20.2 points per game (116th)
Overall defense: 427.7 yards allowed per game (124th in FBS)
Passing: 252.8 yards allowed per game (120th)
Rushing: 174.9 yards allowed per game (97th)
Scoring: 34.9 points allowed per game (128th)
Team leaders
New Hampshire (2026)
Passing: Brooks Bentley, 230 yards, 2 TDs, 70.4 completion percentage
Rushing: Myles Thomason, 53 yards on 10 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Ja’Carree Kelly, 123 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD
Syracuse (2025)
Passing: Steve Angeli, 1,317 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage
Rushing: Yasin Willis, 558 yards, 4 TDs
Receiving: Johntay Cook II, 549 yards, 45 catches, 2 TDs
Last game
New Hampshire lost to Albany 28-14 in its season opener on Aug. 28.
Syracuse closed 2025 season with a 34-12 loss to Boston College.
Next game
New Hampshire hosts Stonehill on Sept. 12.
Syracuse hosts California on Sept. 12. ___
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