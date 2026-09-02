Syracuse opens its season hosting New Hampshire on Saturday

New Hampshire at Syracuse, Saturday, Noon ET

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

New Hampshire (2026):

Overall offense: 297 yards (35th in FCS)

Passing: 235 yards (19th)

Rushing: 62 yards (101st)

Scoring: 14 points (tied for 37th)

Overall defense: 431 yards allowed (82nd in FCS)

Passing: 57 yards allowed (3rd)

Rushing: 374 yards allowed (107th)

Scoring: 28 points allowed (tied for 21st)

Syracuse (2025):

Overall offense: 340.4 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 217.2 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 123.2 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 20.2 points per game (116th)

Overall defense: 427.7 yards allowed per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 252.8 yards allowed per game (120th)

Rushing: 174.9 yards allowed per game (97th)

Scoring: 34.9 points allowed per game (128th)

Team leaders

New Hampshire (2026)

Passing: Brooks Bentley, 230 yards, 2 TDs, 70.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Myles Thomason, 53 yards on 10 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ja’Carree Kelly, 123 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Syracuse (2025)

Passing: Steve Angeli, 1,317 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Yasin Willis, 558 yards, 4 TDs

Receiving: Johntay Cook II, 549 yards, 45 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

New Hampshire lost to Albany 28-14 in its season opener on Aug. 28.

Syracuse closed 2025 season with a 34-12 loss to Boston College.

Next game

New Hampshire hosts Stonehill on Sept. 12.

Syracuse hosts California on Sept. 12. ___

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