Tank Dell’s long-awaited return nears a new phase as Texans open his practice window

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans expect to open the 21-day practice window for receiver Tank Dell to return this week.

Dell missed the first four games on injured reserve with a designation to return while he continues to recover from a gruesome knee injury he sustained in December 2024.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that they planned to open the practice window for Dell, offensive tackle Braden Smith and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald when the 0-4 Texans resume practice Wednesday.

Dell missed all last season recovering from a dislocated knee and multiple torn knee ligaments. He had 51 receptions for 667 yards and three scores before his injury.

His most recent injury wasn’t the only one Dell has dealt with since the Texans drafted him in the third round in 2023 following a standout career at the University of Houston. His rookie season, where he scored seven touchdowns, was cut short when he broke his leg in Week 13.

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