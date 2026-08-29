Tarik Skubal throws 6 solid innings in 1st start against former team, helping Dodgers top Tigers 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal threw six solid innings against his former team, Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Friday night.

Skubal allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven. He was welcomed back with mostly cheers, and a smattering of boos, from fans in his first game as a visitor at Comerica Park since being traded this month.

In a crowd that had mixed emotions about Skubal’s return, a couple young fans had fitting outfits sporting white Tigers jerseys with 29 and Skubal on the back — and a blue Dodgers hat.

Evan Phillips (2-2), Brock Stewart and Alex Vesia combined for three innings of scoreless relief and Tanner Scott pitched the ninth for his 20th save in 22 chances.

Jacob Waguespack (1-2) gave up one run on two hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Skubal allowed a leadoff double to Gleyber Torres and the two-time Cy Young Award winner went on to retire the next 12 batters, including striking out the side in the third inning.

Eduardo Valencia led off the fifth with a double against Skubal and Max Clark followed with a two-out triple in the inning to break a scoreless tie.

The Dodgers tied it in the next inning on Miguel Rojas' RBI single off left-handed reliever Drew Sommers and they went ahead in the eighth. Freeman hit a two-out single to center that scored Teoscar Hernández for a 2-1 lead.

The 29-year-old Skubal was drafted by Detroit out of Seattle University in the ninth round of the 2018 draft and spent his entire career with the Tigers until they dealt him for prospects earlier this month.

Up next

Dodgers LHP Blake Snell (2-1, 2.57 ERA) is scheduled to face Tigers RHP Keider Montero (9-8, 3.30) on Saturday.

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