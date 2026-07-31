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Tatis makes spectacular catch to rob Devers of a 3-run home run

Padres right fielder made a spectacular leaping catch to rob a three-run home run; the play happened during the first inning

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Tatis makes spectacular catch to rob Devers of a 3-run home run
Tatis makes spectacular catch to rob Devers of a 3-run home run

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. made a spectacular leaping catch to rob San Francisco's Rafael Devers of a three-run home run in the first inning Thursday night.

Devers did get a sacrifice fly, but Tatis added on to his impressive list of home run robberies.

Tatis tracked Devers' fly ball and leaped to get his glove high above the short wall in right-center at Petco Park to make the catch. He landed and tumbled onto his backside, but flipped the ball to center fielder Jackson Merrill, who tossed it into the infield.

Merrill helped Tatis to his feet and patted him on the chest. Pitcher JP Sears raised his left arm in celebration.

Tatis was an All-Star at shortstop in 2021 and was moved to right field in 2023, after missing the 2022 season with injuries and a PED suspension. He won the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards in 2023 and 2025.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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