Tessa Johnson, Joyce Edwards lead No. 1 South Carolina past USC 89-85 in battle for 'Real SC'

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tessa Johnson scored a career-high 28 points, Joyce Edwards added 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina held on to beat No. 3 USC 89-85 Sunday in a game billed as the battle for the “The Real SC.”

Chloe Kitts chipped in with 15 points and 12 rebounds for her third straight double-double for South Carolina (4-0), which shot 55% from the field while holding USC to 42%.

JuJu Watkins was 8 of 12 from the field for 25 points for USC (3-1), while Saniyah Hall added 17 points and nine rebounds. Kennedy Smith had 15 points.

The Gamecocks led by 12 with less than four minutes left, but USC came storming back on 3s from Jazzy Davidson and Watkins to cut the lead to two with 42 seconds left.

After a South Carolina turnover, Watkins was blocked by Jordan Lee on a fastbreak drive to the basket.

The ball initially ruled was ruled out on Lee, but after USC called timeout to set up an inbounds play, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had an opportunity to look at the play and challenged. The call was overturned and the ball was awarded to the Gamecocks with 15 seconds left.

USC fouled Johnson and she made both free throws with 13 seconds left to make it a two-possession game to help seal the game.

USC had entered the game having scored more than 100 points in each of its previous three games.

The Trojans came out fast USC jumped out to a 13-5 lead early behind 8 points from Smith.

South Carolina would battle back, using a 9-0 run to build a 49-45 halftime lead behind Johnson, who had 17 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting from the field, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc.

They never trailed again.

The game was played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, considered the home away from home for the Gamecocks. South Carolina is 23-3 all-time at the arena and had a 19-game win streak here before losing to Texas in the Southeastern Conference title game last season.

Special guest

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, a USC fan, had a front row seat for the event.

Up next

USC: Hosts Baylor on Friday night.

South Carolina: Hosts Florida Gulf Coast in home opener on Tuesday.

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