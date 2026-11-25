UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tessa Johnson scored a career-high 32 points and No. 1 South Carolina shut down seventh-ranked UConn's offense in a 65-56 victory Tuesday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase.

The game was a rematch of last season's national semifinal that the Gamecocks won and was marred by a heated exchange between UConn coach Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley just before the final buzzer.

The two Hall of Famers exchanged a quick handshake pregame and the Huskies (4-3) jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead. The advantage didn't last long as the Gamecocks rallied without leading scorer Joyce Edwards, who was out with an illness.

Trailing 20-16 midway through the second quarter, South Carolina (7-0) took control of the game. The Gamecocks scored 22 of the final 24 points in the half, including the last 16. Agot Makeer had a four-point play with 3 seconds left to make it 38-22.

That was about the only good offensive stretch for either team. South Carolina used its defense to hold UConn to just 27% shooting for the game, including 24% in the second half.

Trailing by double-digits for most of the second half, the Huskies were able to get within 54-46 midway through the fourth quarter, but Johnson answered with two straight baskets to restore the double-digit lead and end any hope of a UConn comeback.

Sarah Strong had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Huskies.

The loss was only the second ever for UConn at Mohegan Sun. The Huskies were 49-1 all-time at the arena, with the only other defeat coming in 2021 in this event against Louisville.

UConn was without guards KK Arnold and Kayleigh Heckel. Arnold had a lower body injury and Heckel has a back issue.

The Huskies have now played five games against Top 25 opponents and have a few more on the horizon over the next few weeks. South Carolina has played its own gauntlet of a schedule. The Gamecocks have faced four Top 25 opponents so far and the game against UConn starts a stretch of five ranked matchups in the team’s next eight contests.

Up next

South Carolina: Hosts Tennessee State on Saturday.

UConn: Plays No. 5 Duke on Saturday in Boston.

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